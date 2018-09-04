  1. Home
Tensions run high over China and refugees at Pacific meeting

By  Associated Press
2018/09/04 18:19
NAURU (AP) — Tensions over China and refugees are running high at a meeting of Pacific leaders after host Nauru accused a Chinese official of bullying and temporarily detained a New Zealand journalist.

This week, Nauru is hosting the Pacific Islands Forum, attended by leaders from 18 member nations and delegations from other countries including the U.S. and China.

Nauru recognizes Taiwan and doesn't have diplomatic relations with China.

After a closed-door meeting at the forum on Tuesday, Nauru President Baron Waqa said a Chinese official demanded to be heard when other leaders were due to speak and was "very insolent about it."

Nauru police also detained 1 News journalist Barbara Dreaver for about three hours and revoked her forum accreditation after she interviewed a refugee outside a local restaurant.