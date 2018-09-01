Explore eastern Taiwan with bike in fall

TAITUNG (Taiwan News) - Don't know where to start your cycling tour in eastern Taiwan's Taitung to explore its beautiful coastline this fall? Check out the online maps designed by the local government, or simply join the guided bicycle tours.

Taitung has been promoting bike tours or eco tours in recent years, while the eastern Taiwan county is in fact no stranger to international backpackers and bike tour lovers, as the bike trails encompass a wide range of scenic landscapes in just a few hours of cycling, from the coastline facing the Pacific Ocean, golden or green rice fields, to spectacular Wulu Gorge.

(Image credit: taitung.bike)

The photo shows a bike trail on Lu Yeh Highland. (Image credit: taitung.bike)

A travel agency partnering with the Government of Taitung has recently launched one- to three-day cycling tour packages in which participants can take a hot spring bath, taste traditional aboriginal foods, take a picture with giant art installations made of natural materials, visit several cultural and artist parks, and pray at temples.

The packages allow participants to thread through different parts of Taitung with ease by providing seamless shuttle bus service. The trips are divided into one-day tours, two-day tours, and three-day tours for participants to choose from according to their schedule.

The four biking routes - the Dawu bike route, Jinfong bike route, Changbin bike route and Guanshan bike route - take participants not only to explore spectacular nature but also to appreciate the local cultural legacy and unique art installations.

The photo shows Taitung Forest Park, which is included in the Dawu bike route. (Image credit: taitung.bike)

The photo shows a night view of Seashore Park, which is included in the Guanshan bike route. (Image credit: taitung.bike)

Tour participants are in line with food trays covered with delicious indigenous food in Jinfong Township, Taitung.

Tour participants on bikes next to Jinlong Lake.

The package starts from NT$899 (US$30) per person. The trips are available from now until October 15 this year. For more information or booking a trip, visit the Chinese website signup.taitung.bike or the English website.

Tour participants on bikes pose with their guides for a group photo.