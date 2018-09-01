TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The China Daily newspaper last week on Aug. 30 released an editorial criticizing U.S. President Trump for his assertions that China was responsible for hacking the infamous Clinton email server.



The editorial claims that Trump’s tweets “seem to accord to reality” but quickly “turn into messages from an alternate universe.” The China Daily, voicing agreement with statements from the FBI, has asserted that there is “no credibility” to the claims made in President Trump’s tweets made last week.



President Trump made the following tweets on Tuesday, Aug. 28.





They were in reference to a report from the conservative media outlet, the Daily Caller, which reported that sources familiar with congressional investigations into possible security breaches during the Obama administration, said that the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) discovered anomalies related to Clinton’s private email server as early as 2015.



The Daily Caller report says that Chinese intelligence had somehow introduced a bug that forwarded copies of Clinton’s emails to the servers of an unnamed Chinese company, that the report claims is a front group for the Chinese government.



The report references House Representative Louie Gohmert, who remarked at a July 12 congressional hearing that previous closed door hearings with the ICIG had revealed a “foreign entity…not related to Russia” had accessed virtually all of Clinton’s private emails, which were said to contain classified documents that were allegedly compromised.



After Trump referenced the report, and repeated the claim that China was the “foreign entity” speculation is now swirling around the possibility. The FBI, which has developed an openly antagonistic relationship towards the president, was the first government agency to denounce the tweets.



Beijing also appeared to brush off the accusations with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying stating "it is not the first time that we were accused of such things” and “China is a staunch champion of cybersecurity and firmly opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyberattacks and espionage activities.”



The China Daily followed in their denunciation of the tweets quoting a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Inspector General that "the FBI investigation and its forensic analysis did not find evidence that Clinton's email server systems were compromised."



However, observers have pointed out that the Daily Caller report notes it was the ICIG, and not the FBI, that carried out the initial investigation into the servers. It was the ICIG who reported the anomalies first to the FBI, who reportedly did not act on the information, and then later to closed door congressional committees, who have yet to release any documents directly implicating China with any security breach related to the Clinton server.

While there is no telling where Trump’s accusations will lead next in the convoluted and ever more bewildering saga of Clinton emails, special counsels, alleged Russian collusion, congressional investigations, and election meddling ahead of the midterms, the threat of Chinese espionage in the U.S. and countries all around the world is by no means a "fiction" as Beijing would prefer people believe.

Which is why is it not surprising that the China Daily implies that they are expecting more developments on this story, ending their editorial with the statement “we can no doubt look forward to more such tales.”