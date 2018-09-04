Israelis protest Philippine President Duterte

JERUSALEM (AP) — Dozens of Israelis are protesting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's visit with Israel's president.

The demonstrators gathered outside President Reuven Rivlin's residence Tuesday prior to Duterte's arrival. Waving Israeli flags and blowing whistles, they chanted "shame, shame, shame. We will not be silent and we will not agree to the selling of weapons."

Israel has sold assault rifles to the Philippines national police force in the past and a major arms sale is reportedly on the agenda.

Human rights lawyer Itay Mack says the international community will eventually announce that Duterte is "responsible for crimes against humanity."

Duterte, the first Philippine president to visit Israel, is known for his profane outbursts and has been accused of committing human rights abuses in his deadly anti-drug campaign.

He's generally received a warm welcome.