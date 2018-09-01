  1. Home
Taiwan unveils logo for Double Ten National Day

"Taiwan, Together" is the official slogan for 2018

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/04 17:36
The logo for the Double Ten National Day (photo courtesy of the organizing committee's Facebook page rocbirthday).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan has unveiled its logo for the October 10 “Double Ten” National Day, with “Taiwan, Together” as the official slogan.

While the preparatory committee would wait until early next month before providing an official explanation, it said the new slogan and logo expressed the hope that all Taiwanese could stand together and show solidarity with each other in order to continue moving the country forward.

Last year, the caption “Better Taiwan” emphasized the transfer of traditions and improvements of the country from generation to generation and the cooperation between those generations, the committee said. It also symbolized the government’s insistence on reforms and on sustainable development.

The new logo, which includes a bright blue ball, mostly green stripes and small squares in blue, yellow or pink, was criticized by some netizens.

The colors made the symbol look too similar to Brazil’s national flag, which includes a blue planet Earth as well as the colors green and yellow, the United Daily News reported.

Other cynical commentators wondered whether the new design was meant to test for visual impairments or color blindness, reports said.
