Netflix series 'A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities' sees high praise from Taiwan’s viewers

Over 1.36 million Taiwanese viewers tuned in to view the opening episode on Sept. 1

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/04 16:48
(Image courtesy of 雙城故事 A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Netflix television series "A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities" received strong praise from Taiwanese viewers, after debuting on local TV network PTS on Sept. 1.

"A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities" was well-received in Taiwan with an average consumer rating of 0.97, grasping the top grade, reported Mirror Media.

"A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities" portrays the story of a young U.S. woman who finds love and adventure in Taipei, during a trip to trace her parent's heritage. The show is directed by Taiwan's Yeh Tien-yun (葉天倫) and the lead roles are played by Tammy Chen (陳怡蓉) and Peggy Tseng (曾佩瑜).

Over 1.36 million viewers tuned in to the premier on PTS. The series is also available to watch on Netflix, after becoming open to the public on Sept. 4.

"A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities" has also found support from the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) who said in a Facebook post that "we are excited to see another work that celebrates the role of Asian Americans in American life."

One of the stars of the series James Wen (溫昇豪), told Apple Daily that "my mother thinks the style is fresh and interesting".

"A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities" will be broadcast on local TV network PTS every Saturday night at 9.00 p.m.
