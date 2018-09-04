TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – To promote the upcoming 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition (2018臺中世界花卉博覽會), stunning night images of the Waipu Park Area (外埔園區) recently released by the city in central Taiwan have wowed Facebook users who are bedazzled by the beauty of the facilities portrayed after sunset.

Waipu Park Area, taking up an area of 16 hectares, is designed to showcase Taiwan’s agricultural prowess and to increase public awareness of the importance of endangered plant conservation, noted the City's Water Resource Bureau.

The Housing Harvest Blessings Pavilion (樂農館) as well as the Agri-Tech and Conservation Pavilion (智農館) focus on the connections between greenness, nature, and people, while exhibiting the City’s effort to harness the potential of agriculture integrated with tourism, leisure, recreation, as well as the cultural industries, reports Liberty Times.

Most of the facilities and exhibition halls of Waipu Park Area were completed in July, covering the four themes of “flowers, agriculture, bamboo, and water.” Plant arrangements and curation activities are in full swing for the expo site, which will be re-purposed as a smart park to foster the development of ecological agriculture following the conclusion of the expo, according to the Water Resource Bureau.

Evening tickets for entry after 4 p.m. will be available for NT$150 (US$4.8) when the 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition opens on Nov. 3., according to reports.



Photos courtesy of FB Water Resource Bureau, Taichung City Government