Taiwan demands country name change for photo running in WMO calendar vote

Central Weather Bureau staff member's picture has reached the second phase

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/04 16:33
Fu Ie-feng's photo of Pengjia islet (picture courtesy of WMO Facebook page).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Weather Bureau is asking the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to remove the word “China” and leave only “Taiwan” for the country name of a photo vying for a place in the body’s 2019 calendar.

The photo, taken by Fu Ie-feng (傅譯鋒), shows threatening dark clouds and the effects of lightning during a thunderstorm over the islet where he is based for the Central Weather Bureau, Pengjia (彭佳嶼), 56 kilometers north of Keelung.

When it was running with almost 1,000 other pictures for the WMO calendar, it was still designed as showing a scene from “Taiwan,” but once it reached the second phase as one of 75 photos, a viewer noted that the country name had changed to “Taiwan, China,” the Central News Agency reported.

Fu had submitted the picture to the competition with only the name of “Taiwan,” so he was naturally upset about the change which had happened without his consent and which he found unacceptable, according to CNA.

The weather bureau said it would go through the proper channels to ask the WMO to change the country designation back.

The organization will select 13 photos about “The Sun, the Earth and the Weather” based on votes from the public but also on “artistic flair, imagination and reflecting geographical balance.”
China bullying
name change
Central Weather Bureau
WMO
Pengjia

