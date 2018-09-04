TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture announced at a press conference on August 28 that Taiwan will embark on a campaign to promote the country’s popular music in the New Southbound Policy (NSP) target countries, with Malaysia being the first stop of a series of musical exchanges and visits.

From Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, the MOC will lead a group of nearly 50 people from the music industry to engage in a series of musical exchanges and visits in Malaysia, according to the MOC. On the night of Sep. 3, they held the “Taiwan Night Showcase” at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (KLPAC) and invited singers Chen Chen-nien (陳建年), Kowen Ko (柯智棠) and Fang Wu (吳汶芳) to perform and interact with local fans.

Well-known Malaysian singer Reza Salleh was also invited by the organizer to perform in the musical event.