TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Again sporting a Taiwan No. 1 T-shirt like last year, blogger Hans Lienesch on ​Sept. 2 announced his top 10 favorite Taiwanese ramen noodle products for the year in a video and blog titled, "Top Ten Taiwanese Instant Noodles Of All Time 2018 Edition."

In the Ramen Rater, a U.S. ramen review website, for the second year in a row Lienesch chose Mom’s Dry Noodle Dan Dan Noodle (老媽拌麵老成都擔擔麵) for the top spot because the noodles because they "take all the aspects of Taiwanese food and dry noodle and marry it all together."

The following are the Ramen Rater's top 10 favorite Taiwanese instant noodles:

10. Three Meters Noodles Spicy Taste

9. Wu-Mu Ma Jiou Mian Xian: Hua-Tiau Chiew Chicken Flavor

8. Kiki Noodles Scallion Oil & Soy Sauce Flavor Noodle

7. A-Sha Dan Zai Noodle

6. Three Meters Noodles Shallot Taste

5. Tseng Noodle Scallion With Sichuan Pepper Flavor

4. Little Cook Thailand Green Curry Instant Noodle

3. Xiao Ban Mian Traditional Shallot & Onion Oil Noodle

2. TTL White Wine Carbonara Noodle – Taiwan

1. Mom’s Dry Noodle Dan Dan Noodle