TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Again sporting a Taiwan No. 1 T-shirt like last year, blogger Hans Lienesch on Sept. 2 announced his top 10 favorite Taiwanese ramen noodle products for the year in a video and blog titled, "Top Ten Taiwanese Instant Noodles Of All Time 2018 Edition."
In the Ramen Rater, a U.S. ramen review website, for the second year in a row Lienesch chose Mom’s Dry Noodle Dan Dan Noodle (老媽拌麵老成都擔擔麵) for the top spot because the noodles because they "take all the aspects of Taiwanese food and dry noodle and marry it all together."
The following are the Ramen Rater's top 10 favorite Taiwanese instant noodles: