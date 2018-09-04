Japanese authorities on Tuesday urged nearly 300,000 people to evacuate as typhoon Jebi made landfall.

At least 600 flights, along with dozens of ferries and trains, were cancelled as Jebi — Korean for "swallow" — continued on course for the western part of Honshu, Japan's largest main island.

Japanese weather bureau chief forecaster Ryuta Kurora issued a warning, saying Jebi could trigger landslides, flooding and tornadoes. Other meteorologists gave similar predictions.

Read more: Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

'Winds and flooding'

"Damaging winds and coastal flooding may be the most significant impacts with this storm," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty. He added that high winds "will have the potential to cause significant damage."

Authorities recorded winds gusts of up to 216 kilometers per hour (135 miles per hour) as Jebi plowed into Japan's Honshu island.

Far from the eye of the storm, the capital of Tokyo was set to receive heavy rains in the afternoon.

Deadly year

This year, Japan has been hit by several deadly weather-related disasters: an unprecedentedly severe heat wave in July, followed by torrential rains that triggered landslides and flooding later in the same month, leaving more than 220 people dead. The floods were the deadliest of their kind in more than 30 years

ls/aw (Reuters, dpa)

