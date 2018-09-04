TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Taipei-based Taiwan Film Institute will screen four classic martial arts movies from the 1960s that feature the portrayal of female protagonists by Taiwanese wuxia directors King Hu (胡金銓), Chen Hung-min (陳洪民), and Sung Tsun-shou (宋存壽), according to an announcement of the Ministry of Culture on Tuesday.

The four movies-- "Dragon Inn (龍門客棧)," "Vengeance of the Phoenix Sisters (三鳳震武林)," "Iron Mistress (鐵娘子)," and "A Touch of Zen (俠女)"--will be screened on Sept. 5, Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26, respectively.

Based on a centuries-old genre of Chinese literature, the wuxia movies often portray swordsmanship,sorcery, chivalry, justice and romance.

The four wuxia movies have their distinguishing feature. However, “Dragon Inn” is commonly considered as one of the best Taiwan-produced wuxia films.

It’s also worth noting that "Vengeance of the Phoenix Sisters" is a 1968 Taiwanese-language film

The program will be screened with English subtitles at No. 7 Qingdao Road in Taipei, which is about a five-minute walk away from Shandao Temple Station Exit 2, according to the MOC. Reservations for the free Wednesday screenings can be made online here: https://www.tfi.org.tw/News/NewContent?PageId=1157 (Chinese).

