TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taichung is on track to start launching test runs of its first Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line, announced Taichung Transportation Bureau Director-General Wang Yi-chuan (王義川) yesterday.

Wang said that 79 percent of work on Taichung's Green Line has been completed and is undergoing the integration test of electromechanical systems, such as its operational control center and communication equipment. It is expected that the whole line will be fully operational by 2020.

Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said that the completion of Taichung's first MRT line is completed will mark the culmination of 10 years hard work on the project and is an important milestone in making the city more international. While emphasizing that safety and quality of construction is essential, Lin said that once the entire line opens in 2020, it will be like a "mobile castle," reported Liberty Times.

Lin emphasized that the Green Line is not enough, and that it must be complemented by a comprehensive transportation network and that the city government has strived to begin work on the Blue Line, which has been submitted by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to the Executive Yuan for approval. Connecting Taichung's districts of Beitun, Situn and Nantun, the Green Line includes 18 stations and spans a total length of 26.2 kilometers.