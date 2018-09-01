TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is preparing to host “SEMICON Taiwan 2018” on Wednesday, Sept. 5, which is expected have over 2,000 booths on the exhibition floor this year, creating a new record for the event.



According the President of SEMI’s Taiwan branch Cao Shilun (曹世綸) the number of exhibitors and guests expected at “SEMICON Taiwan” this year will make it the world’s second largest semiconductor convention, after “SEMICON Korea.”

This year “SEMICON Taiwan” will focus on five important areas for developing application in the semiconductor industry including the Internet of Things, big data, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, and smart medical technology, reports LTN.

This year, Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) will also reportedly host a series of activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the invention of the first semiconductor, and to further encourage the industry’s development in Taiwan. The series of events are entitled “IC60 – I See the Future.”

The MOST Minister Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) spoke as a press conference on Monday evening, Sept. 3 and discussed how important the semiconductor industry has been to Taiwan’s economic development over the years.

Chen said he envisions a very good future for the industry in Taiwan, and expects AI to be a major area for development, which Taiwanese enterprises are uniquely poised to take part in, according to LTN.

According to reports, the number of companies and associations participating in the event has grown by over 50 percent in the last five years. Last year there were just over 1,800 exhibit booths, and this year the number has increased to over 2,000.



There are wide array of special presentations, demonstrations, and workshops planned for this year’s SEMICON Taiwan. More info is available at the event’s official website.