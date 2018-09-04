  1. Home
Trump says Sessions' DOJ has placed GOP in midterm jeopardy

By CATHERINE LUCEY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/04 12:23
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted that federal indictments against two Republican congressmen placed the GOP in midterm election jeopardy.

In a tweet Monday, Trump again attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions while suggesting that the Justice Department consider politics when making decisions.

The president cited what he called "Obama era investigations" just before midterm elections and that "two easy wins now in doubt." He added, "Good job Jeff."

Trump has frequently suggested he views the Justice Department less as a law enforcement agency and more as a department that is supposed to do his personal and political bidding.

Indicted separately last month were congressman Duncan Hunter of California on charges that included spending campaign funds for personal expenses and congressman Chris Collins of New York on insider trading.