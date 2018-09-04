TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The a summer anti-drug campaign by the Taipei City Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division has resulted in a nearly 20 percent increase solved drug cases and arrests of offenders, reported CNA.

In July and August of this year, the Criminal Investigation Division carried out the summer "Youth Project" and the "Safe Resident Drug Enforcement Project," which resulted in the cracking of 1,805 drug cases and 1,849 arrests, representing increases of 19.1 percent and 18.2 percent, respectively, over the same period last year.

Huang Ren-jian (黃壬鍵), chief of the division's anti-drugs center said that in order to crack down on various crimes, the Criminal Investigation Division consolidated prosecution information and investigation results of various criminal cases under its jurisdiction, established a large database and analyzed the hot spots where crimes occurred the most.

As for drug-related crimes, Huang pointed out that through geographic information and link analysis, police were able to identify high-risk drug-related sites. Police used big data to identify 91 cases in "high-risk drug-related locations," "popular drug-related establishments," and "easy to find drug dealing road sections."

In high risk areas identified by big data analysis, police would set up patrols, inspection routes and checkpoints. Over the course of the past two months, police set up 263 spot checks, which resulted in 825 drug cases cracked and 831 suspects arrested, accounting for about 45.7 percent of drug busts over that period.

At the same time, the Criminal Investigation Division also promoted its anti-drug campaign to community organizations and leaders, such as borough chiefs, community management committees, and parent-teacher associations. By August, 93 anti-drug reporting websites and 112 message distribution groups had been setup with the support of 1,426 members of the public, who are working together with the police to find hidden security issues and enhance the safety and security of citizens.