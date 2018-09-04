Students and National Museum employees protest outside the institution after it was gutted by an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sep
The National Museum, seen from above, stands gutted after an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. A huge fire engulfed Bra
Firefighters and museum personnel carry away a burnt painting from the National Museum after an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept
A supporter of Brazil's former monarchy holds a flag that has the royal family crest as a student tries to rip it away from him, outside the National
Students and National Museum personnel protest outside the museum which suffered an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. T
The National Museum stands gutted after an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. A huge fire engulfed Brazil’s 200-year-old
Students and National Museum personnel break past a police barrier to protest on the property of the museum which suffered an overnight fire in Rio de
A meteorite on exhibit at the National Museum is seen through a door after an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Firefig
Firefighters work to extinguish embers in the National Museum after an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Firefighters d
Minister of education Rossieli Soares speaks to the press in front of the National Museum after an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, S
A meteorite on exhibit is seen inside the entrance of the National Museum after an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Fi
Minister of education Rossieli Soares, center, and the minister of the culture Sergio Sa Leitao, left, arrive at the National Museum after an overnigh
Firefighters stand in front of the National Museum after an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Firefighters dug through
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Forensic investigators and researchers awaited access Tuesday to the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, gutted in a fire, to find out how the blaze began and what remains of the 20 million artifacts that made the museum one of the most important in Latin America.
After a fire tore through the museum Sunday, engineers were doing tests on the structure to make sure it wouldn't collapse. Authorities expressed concern Monday that internal walls and parts of the roof were weak.
The museum held a huge collection of historical and scientific artifacts, and officials suggested the damage could be catastrophic.
The cause of the fire was not known. But protesters said years of government neglect had left the museum so underfunded that its staff had turn to crowdfunding sites.