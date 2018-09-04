Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 000 000 101—2 5 0 Chicago 100 000 003—4 5 0

Fulmer, VerHagen (6), Hardy (7), Greene (9) and J.McCann; Lopez, I.Hamilton (8), Fry (9) and W.Castillo. W_Fry 2-2. L_Greene 2-6. HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (16), Martinez (9). Chicago, Delmonico (8), Davidson (20), Palka (21).

___

Minnesota 000 001 000—1 8 2 Houston 120 100 00x—4 4 1

Gibson, Magill (8) and Garver; Keuchel, McHugh (7), Rondon (9), Harris (9), Peacock (9) and B.McCann. W_Keuchel 11-10. L_Gibson 7-12. Sv_Peacock (3). HRs_Houston, Bregman (28), Gurriel (9).

___

Kansas City 010 102 010—5 11 1 Cleveland 000 000 001—1 4 0

Junis, Flynn (8), W.Peralta (9), Hill (9) and Gallagher; Plutko, Otero (7), Edwards (8), Ramirez (9) and Gomes. W_Junis 8-12. L_Plutko 4-5. Sv_Hill (2). HRs_Kansas City, Bonifacio (2), O'Hearn 2 (9), Dozier (9). Cleveland, Lindor (30).

___

New York 120 000 000—3 4 1 Oakland 310 110 00x—6 10 1

Sabathia, A.Cole (4), Green (6), Loaisiga (7) and G.Sanchez; Cahill, Trivino (6), Petit (7), Buchter (7), Familia (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Cahill 6-3. L_Sabathia 7-6. Sv_Treinen (36). HRs_New York, Voit (6). Oakland, Canha (16).

___

Tampa Bay 131 010 100—7 11 0 Toronto 010 000 000—1 4 0

Stanek, Y.Chirinos (2), Schultz (9) and Ciuffo; Stroman, Jose Fernandez (2), D.Barnes (5), Mayza (5), Guerrieri (7), Clippard (8), Leiter Jr. (9) and Maile. W_Y.Chirinos 3-5. L_Stroman 4-9. HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (4).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 300—3 7 0 Texas 000 000 100—1 6 0

Shoemaker, T.Cole (6), Alvarez (7), J.Anderson (7), Buttrey (8), Parker (9) and Briceno; Springs, Jurado (3), Curtis (7), Sadzeck (7), C.Martin (8), Claudio (9) and R.Chirinos. W_T.Cole 1-2. L_Curtis 0-1. Sv_Parker (14). HRs_Los Angeles, Ward (3).

___

Baltimore 000 100 000—1 3 0 Seattle 000 110 00x—2 5 1

Rogers, Yacabonis (6), M.Castro (8) and Joseph; E.Ramirez, Duke (6), Vincent (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_E.Ramirez 2-3. L_Rogers 1-1. Sv_Diaz (52). HRs_Baltimore, Villar (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE Boston 000 030 023—8 10 0 Atlanta 000 001 100—2 8 1

Eovaldi, Workman (4), Wright (5), J.Kelly (6), Brasier (7), Hembree (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Toussaint, S.Freeman (5), L.Jackson (6), Carle (7), Biddle (8), Wilson (9) and Suzuki. W_Workman 3-0. L_Toussaint 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (22).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 010 000 000—1 4 0 Miami 030 000 00x—3 6 0

Velasquez, E.Ramos (6), Morgan (6), Arano (7), Avilan (8), Hunter (8) and W.Ramos; Urena, Conley (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Urena 5-12. L_Velasquez 9-10. Sv_Steckenrider (3). HRs_Philadelphia, Cabrera (4).

___

Cincinnati 000 000 010—1 7 1 Pittsburgh 100 002 20x—5 9 1

Harvey, Romano (7), Stephens (8) and Barnhart; T.Williams, Ri.Rodriguez (7), Crick (8), Kela (9) and Cervelli. W_T.Williams 12-9. L_Harvey 6-8. HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett (20). Pittsburgh, Frazier (8), Polanco (23).

___

St. Louis 200 001 000 0—3 5 0 Washington 100 000 002 1—4 8 0

(10 innings)

Flaherty, Brebbia (6), C.Martinez (7), J.Hicks (8), Norris (9), Shreve (9) and Pena, C.Kelly; Scherzer, Cordero (8), Miller (8), Holland (9) and Severino, Wieters. W_Holland 2-2. L_Shreve 3-3. HRs_St. Louis, Munoz (7). Washington, Turner (17), Harper (31).

___

Chicago 100 000 020—3 6 0 Milwaukee 000 020 011—4 7 1

Hamels, R.Rosario (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Cishek (8), Chavez (9) and Caratini, Contreras; Davies, Hader (6), Knebel (8), Jeffress (9) and Kratz. W_Jeffress 8-1. L_Cishek 4-3. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (24).

___

San Francisco 001 101 230—8 11 1 Colorado 400 030 02x—9 11 2

Bumgarner, Okert (6), Johnson (7), Watson (8) and Hundley; T.Anderson, Almonte (6), Rusin (7), Bettis (7), Oh (8), W.Davis (9) and Butera, Iannetta. W_Oh 6-3. L_Watson 4-6. Sv_W.Davis (38). HRs_San Francisco, Shaw (1), Hanson (7), Hernandez (14). Colorado, LeMahieu (14), Story 2 (28).

___

San Diego 030 100 020—6 7 0 Arizona 100 000 010—2 5 1

Mitchell, Wingenter (6), J.Castillo (6), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges; Godley, Sherfy (6), Bracho (7), McFarland (8), Koch (8) and Avila, J.Murphy. W_Mitchell 1-3. L_Godley 14-8. HRs_San Diego, Reyes 2 (15).

___

New York 000 010 003—4 11 2 Los Angeles 100 000 001—2 7 0

deGrom, S.Lugo (7), D.Smith (8), Gsellman (9) and Mesoraco, Plawecki; Wood, P.Baez (6), Rosscup (6), Floro (6), Alexander (7), Maeda (8), Madson (9) and Grandal. W_D.Smith 1-0. L_Maeda 8-9. Sv_Gsellman (10). HRs_New York, Nimmo (16). Los Angeles, Turner (12).