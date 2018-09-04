TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A special meeting of the Executive Yuan (行政院) taskforce established to deal with the damage caused by the tropical depression on Aug. 23-24 was held on Sept. 4, and the next steps of the rebuild were outlined, the Executive Yuan said in a statement.

The taskforce meeting provided a means of information exchange between local and national governments, and led to a series of resolutions to expedite cleanup efforts in southern Taiwan.

The tropical depression on Aug. 23-24 resulted in six deaths, thousands of damaged homes and at NT$737 million (US$ 24.02 million) in agricultural losses.

Chern Mei-ling (陳美伶), Minister of National Development Council said the emergency response and environmental clean-up efforts had been completed. Due to the widespread damage, the Executive Yuan taskforce called the meeting to coordinate with local governments and carry out further restorative efforts.

The meeting was jointly headed by Chern and Wu Tze-cheng (吳澤成), Minister for Public Construction Commission, and was attended by senior figures in local and national government. The meeting was held at held at midday on Sept. 3, and was a platform for an exchange of ideas about follow-up work and reconstruction.

After local government heads outlined their reconstruction requirements, the Executive Yuan said the following decisions were made:

City and county governments affected by flooding to provide statistics to the Executive Yuan within three days, and the Disaster Relief Fund to convene a special meeting to analyze the statistics, in order to review current relief efforts. Efforts to repair roads and water infrastructure reaffirmed to be completed as soon as possible. Repair work on water facilities, as well as geological work to be expedited. Environmental cleanup and disinfection of homes must be completed as soon as possible. Greater collaboration between local and national agencies will be carried out to help control post-disaster infectious diseases, like dengue fever.

Chern and Wu jointly thanked the assistance of the Taiwan military, water conservation units, and local governments during the flooding and consequential relief efforts.