TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The annual "Paper Market" (紙本繪本明信片市集) of Taipei will take place at Boven magazine library in the east district on Sept. 8 spotlighting ingenious stationery and comfort products made of "wool."

Now in its third year, the marketplace is expanded to encompass a wider range of creations in addition to paper merchandise, illustration books, and traditional stationery, noted curator Chou Yen-chuan (周筵川), adding that the event will reach out to nearby stores and spaces for a unique shopping experience.

One of the highlights for the exhibition and sale event is the collection brought by craft artist Wang Ho-hsuan (王荷瑄), better known as "Little Tiger" (小虎), whose wool and yarn crafts of "human-face" pen sleeves and animal heads are so brilliantly created that the merchandise has been in great demand, reported CNA.

Wang will be taking orders at the marketplace for custom-made wool pen sleeves, each piece taking 30 minutes to one hour to complete, according to the report. Spending over a decade perfecting her skills of wool crafts, Wang has achieved excellence in making human-face wool sleeves that vividly portray the characteristics of customers, be it the hairstyle, skin color, or garment.

Local illustrator Ni Jui-hung (倪瑞宏) will also be drawing portraits for visitors at the marketplace, providing his amusing renditions of customers by transforming them into traditional Chinese figures such as Confucius, goddess of the Moon, and even Hua Mulan (花木蘭), wrote the report.

Jointly organized by craft company Hi! Kidult (孩在) and Boven, the event will move on to the venue of Artqpie (佔空間) in Taichung on Sept. 29.

Photo by FB Tiger Milk

Photo by FB Ni Jui-hung