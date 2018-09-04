  1. Home
Taiwan’s foreign minister visits Nauru for Pacific Islands Forum

Taiwan has joined the forum as development partner since 1993

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/04 10:37
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (File photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) is visiting Pacific ally, Nauru, from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8, and will take part in the affiliated events of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Wu will meet with the President and Foreign Minister of Nauru, Baron Waqa, and hold bilateral meetings with the country’s Pacific allies and friendly countries in the region with the aim of strengthening ties and cooperation, according to MOFA.

Wu will also participate in a dialogue with the forum’s member states, which mostly comprise Taiwan’s six allies in the Pacific, including Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, the Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu.

The Pacific Islands Forum is a regional political and economic policy organization with 18 member states, including Australia, and New Zealand, as well as the six Pacific allies of Taiwan.

Despite not being a member, Taiwan has taken part in the forum’s affiliated or side events as a “development partner” under the name of “Taiwan/ Republic of China” since 1993.

Taiwan has also provided a scholarship program to citizens of the PIF members since 2000, with the aim of fostering talent across the region.
