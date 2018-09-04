|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|119
|464
|110
|157
|.338
|JMartinez Bos
|131
|503
|102
|169
|.336
|Altuve Hou
|116
|455
|69
|146
|.321
|Segura Sea
|124
|509
|82
|163
|.320
|Merrifield KC
|133
|525
|69
|162
|.309
|MSmith TB
|117
|379
|51
|116
|.306
|Trout LAA
|118
|402
|88
|123
|.306
|Brantley Cle
|124
|497
|76
|151
|.304
|Wendle TB
|117
|407
|49
|123
|.302
|Andujar NYY
|127
|488
|74
|146
|.299
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 40; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 29.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 115; KDavis, Oakland, 106; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 95; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 92; Bregman, Houston, 89; Bogaerts, Boston, 88; Lowrie, Oakland, 86; NCruz, Seattle, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Severino, New York, 17-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Verlander, Houston, 13-9.