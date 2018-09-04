  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/04 10:10
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 119 464 110 157 .338
JMartinez Bos 131 503 102 169 .336
Altuve Hou 116 455 69 146 .321
Segura Sea 124 509 82 163 .320
Merrifield KC 133 525 69 162 .309
MSmith TB 117 379 51 116 .306
Trout LAA 118 402 88 123 .306
Brantley Cle 124 497 76 151 .304
Wendle TB 117 407 49 123 .302
Andujar NYY 127 488 74 146 .299
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 40; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 29.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 115; KDavis, Oakland, 106; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 95; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 92; Bregman, Houston, 89; Bogaerts, Boston, 88; Lowrie, Oakland, 86; NCruz, Seattle, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Severino, New York, 17-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Verlander, Houston, 13-9.