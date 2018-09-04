BROWNSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — J.R. Todd successfully defended his Funny Car title at the Chevrolet Performance Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway on Monday.

Todd, the top qualifier for the event, drove his Toyota Camry to a 4.062-second pass at 311.70 mph. He became the first Funny Car driver to win back-to-back at Indianapolis since Mike Neff in 2011-12.

"This is by far a dream come true," Todd said. "You don't know if you're ever going to win Indy, let alone go back-to-back. For whatever reason this year just felt different. It felt like we had a car that could come in here and win. Last year the confidence wasn't there like it is this year."

Matt Hagan finished second with a 4.141-second pass at 300.60 mph in his Mopar Express Lane Dodge Hellcat SRT.

Terry McMillen won the Top Fuel division, Tanner Gray won Pro Stock and LE Tonglet took the Pro Stock Motorcycle race in the 18th of 24 events on the NHRA schedule.

McMillen had a 4.037-second pass at 300.66 mph to beat Doug Kalitta and earn his second career victory and first at Indianapolis.

Gray ran a 6.641-second pass at 208.42 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro for his 10th career win and fifth this season. Jeg Coughlin Jr. was second.

Tonglet rode his Suzuki motorcycle to a 6.864-second pass at 197.10 mph to defeat four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec. Tonglet's victory was his third this season, 19th of his career and second at Lucas Oil Raceway.