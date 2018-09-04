Typhoon Jebi grounds Taiwan-Japan flights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As Typhon Jebi slams into southern Japan on Sept. 4, more than 20 flights between Taiwan and Japan were canceled.

More than 600 flights were canceled across Japan, including 22 Taiwan flights as of 9.45 a.m. on Sept. 4.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau forecasts Taiwan's weather to be largely sunny, with maximum temperature to be between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius for most of the nation. Most of Taiwan has a low chance of rain, with the southern area having around 50 percent chance of rain.

Typhoon Jebi is expected to make landfall in southern and western Japan on Tuesday afternoon, with the Japan Meteorological Agency issuing widespread storm, rain, and wind warnings across Japan.



Weather warning levels for Japan on Sept. 4. (Japan Meteorological Agency)

Jebi is classified as "very strong," and has the potential to be the strongest typhoon to hit Japan since 1993, reported the Japan Times.

The following flights departing from Taoyuan International Airport are canceled, according to FlightAware at 9.45 a.m. today:

CAL158 to Kansai airport

CAL150 to Nagoya airport

CAL168 to Shizuoka airport

PAL896 to Kansai airport

CPA469 to Hong Kong airport

CAL152 to Kansai airport

TTW206 to Nagoya airport

JAL814 to Kansai airport

EVA132 to Kansai airport

CAL156 to Kansai airport.

The following flights arriving at Taoyuan International Airport are canceled, according to FlightAware at 9.45 a.m. today:

CAL169 from Shizuoka airport

CAL173 from Kansai airport

JSA722 from Kansai airport

PAL897 from Kansai airport

CAL153 from Kansai airport

CAL3153 from Kansai airport

CAL157 from Kansai airport

EVA131 from Kansai airport

CAL151 from Nagoya airport

JAL821 from Nagoya airport.

The following flights departing from Kaohsiung International Airport are canceled, according to FlightAware at 9.45 a.m. today:

EVA182 to Kansai airport

CAL166 to Kansai airport

Japan's NHK is live-streaming the typhoon from vantage points across western and central Japan.

Prospective travelers are advised to confirm with their airline regarding flight status.



Typhoon Jebi's predicted route. (Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau)