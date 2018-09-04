Typhoon Jebi grounds Taiwan-Japan flights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As Typhon Jebi slams into southern Japan on Sept. 4, more than 20 flights between Taiwan and Japan were canceled.
More than 600 flights were canceled across Japan, including 22 Taiwan flights as of 9.45 a.m. on Sept. 4.
Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau forecasts Taiwan's weather to be largely sunny, with maximum temperature to be between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius for most of the nation. Most of Taiwan has a low chance of rain, with the southern area having around 50 percent chance of rain.
Typhoon Jebi is expected to make landfall in southern and western Japan on Tuesday afternoon, with the Japan Meteorological Agency issuing widespread storm, rain, and wind warnings across Japan.
Weather warning levels for Japan on Sept. 4. (Japan Meteorological Agency)
Jebi is classified as "very strong," and has the potential to be the strongest typhoon to hit Japan since 1993, reported the Japan Times.
The following flights departing from Taoyuan International Airport are canceled, according to FlightAware at 9.45 a.m. today:
- CAL158 to Kansai airport
- CAL150 to Nagoya airport
- CAL168 to Shizuoka airport
- PAL896 to Kansai airport
- CPA469 to Hong Kong airport
- CAL152 to Kansai airport
- TTW206 to Nagoya airport
- JAL814 to Kansai airport
- EVA132 to Kansai airport
- CAL156 to Kansai airport.
The following flights arriving at Taoyuan International Airport are canceled, according to FlightAware at 9.45 a.m. today:
- CAL169 from Shizuoka airport
- CAL173 from Kansai airport
- JSA722 from Kansai airport
- PAL897 from Kansai airport
- CAL153 from Kansai airport
- CAL3153 from Kansai airport
- CAL157 from Kansai airport
- EVA131 from Kansai airport
- CAL151 from Nagoya airport
- JAL821 from Nagoya airport.
The following flights departing from Kaohsiung International Airport are canceled, according to FlightAware at 9.45 a.m. today:
- EVA182 to Kansai airport
- CAL166 to Kansai airport
Japan's NHK is live-streaming the typhoon from vantage points across western and central Japan.
Prospective travelers are advised to confirm with their airline regarding flight status.
Typhoon Jebi's predicted route. (Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau)