TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The European Federation of Taiwanese Associations (EFTA) held their annual forum from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, with President Tsai addressing the gathering of European lawmakers and representatives of Taiwanese associations in Europe on Sept. 3.



President Tsai spoke to the EFTA on Taiwan’s position in the changing global order. She thanked the EFTA for its work to advocate for the rights of Taiwanese people and and asked them to continue their work supporting Taiwan in the international arena.

On Sept. 3, the EFTA held a session entitled “China Factor: Resistance is Futile? --Taiwan as a Case Study.” Tsai addressed the session through a four and a half minute video broadcast.

Despite the fact China is actively undermining cross-strait relations and regional stability, Tsai stressed that Taiwan has the strength and resiliency to safeguard its democratic system and way of life despite Beijing’s campaign of diplomatic suppression and economic coercion.

"China's rise is rapidly challenging the rules-based global order that has sustained the region since the end of the Second World War. With mounting military and economic power, it is suggesting an alternative global order based on its own needs and interests. Even more worrying, it is forcing countires to choose sides. Taiwan is at the forefront of those efforts"

The president warned that Beijing is attempting to establish a new global order centered around Chinese interests, in which freedom and democracy will be imperiled. She stressed that China has intensified a campaign of suppression in recent years "in an effort to overturn the democratic will of the people of Taiwan."



Tsai said that she hopes to work together with partners in Europe who share common ideas and values, in order to increase cooperation and ties with the European Union in the future.



Only through unity and cooperation can democratic nations preserve the value of democracy and protect democratic institutions for future generations in the face of China’s authoritarian and imperious challenge to the global order.

"At this critical juncture in human history, Taiwan understands better than any other country in the world, how important it is that those values survive. As a small democracy trying to engage with the world's most powerful non-democratic country Taiwan is resilient and determined to safeguard our precious democracy."

A Slovakian EU Parliament member Ivan Stefanec also emphasized that China’s rise is a crucial issue facing he world, and that the EU must be more vigilant in monitoring developments in Asia. He called for more cooperation and support for Taiwan over the coming years.

The Taiwanese representative to Belgium Tseng Ho-jen (曾厚仁), who also chaired the EFTA Forum told CNA that many European governments and EU representatives have begun to recognize that China’s foreign policy is becoming increasingly aggressive, which has led to more attention and recognition of Taiwan’s situation.

Tseng said that although Taiwan’s influence is being severely suppressed all over the world, there are many forces in Europe that stand in solidarity with Taiwan.



