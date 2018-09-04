MEXICO CITY (AP) — Human rights groups are calling on Mexico to keep searching for 43 students who disappeared in 2014, despite President Enrique Pena Nieto's recent reaffirmation of his belief in the government's initial widely discredited investigation into the case.

Jan Jarab, representative for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, says the emblematic case of Mexico's disappearance crisis has not eclipsed the tens of thousands of other cases, but rather drawn attention to the problem.

He joined the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights monitoring team and Mexico's National Human Rights Commission in speaking to the families Monday at the students' Rural Normal School at Ayotzinapa in Guerrero.

Their rejection of Pena Nieto's comments days earlier came the same day the outgoing president gave his final state of the union speech.