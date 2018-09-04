BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|2
|10
|Rosario Central
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|9
|Atletico Tucuman
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|5
|8
|Boca Juniors
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|7
|Banfield
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Godoy Cruz
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Tigre
|4
|1
|3
|0
|8
|6
|6
|Defensa y Justicia
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|6
|Belgrano
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Talleres
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|6
|Santa Fe
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Aldosivi
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|6
|Argentinos Jrs
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5
|San Martin
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Huracan
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|5
|San Lorenzo
|4
|0
|4
|0
|6
|6
|4
|Estudiantes
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|4
|River Plate
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Velez Sarsfield
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|4
|Colon
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Gimnasia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Independiente
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|2
|Lanus
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|7
|2
|San Martin de T.
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Newell's
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|8
|1
|Patronato Parana
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|1
|Tuesday, Aug. 28
Santa Fe 1, San Lorenzo 1
|Friday, Aug. 31
Argentinos Jrs 2, Lanus 0
|Saturday, Sept. 1
San Martin 1, Huracan 2
Defensa y Justicia 1, Belgrano 1
Banfield 1, Patronato Parana 0
Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 0
San Lorenzo 1, River Plate 1
|Sunday, Sept. 2
Racing Club 2, Rosario Central 0
Estudiantes 2, Independiente 2
Aldosivi 0, Tigre 2
Colon 0, Santa Fe 0
Boca Juniors 3, Velez Sarsfield 0
|Monday, Sept. 3
Newell's 1, Atletico Tucuman 2
|Tuesday, Sept. 4
San Martin de T. vs. Gimnasia 0000 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 17
Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia 0300 GMT
Argentinos Jrs vs. Boca Juniors 0300 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Aldosivi 0300 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Gimnasia 0300 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. San Martin de T. 0300 GMT
Belgrano vs. Newell's 0300 GMT
Lanus vs. Racing Club 0300 GMT
Independiente vs. Colon 0300 GMT
Huracan vs. Banfield 0300 GMT
River Plate vs. San Martin 0300 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Talleres 0300 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. San Lorenzo 0300 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Tigre 0300 GMT