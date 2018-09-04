  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/09/04 08:48
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 4 3 1 0 9 2 10
Rosario Central 4 3 0 1 4 2 9
Atletico Tucuman 4 2 2 0 7 5 8
Boca Juniors 4 2 1 1 4 2 7
Banfield 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
Tigre 4 1 3 0 8 6 6
Defensa y Justicia 4 1 3 0 5 4 6
Belgrano 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
Talleres 4 2 0 2 3 2 6
Santa Fe 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
Aldosivi 4 2 0 2 3 4 6
Argentinos Jrs 4 1 2 1 2 1 5
San Martin 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
Huracan 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
San Lorenzo 4 0 4 0 6 6 4
Estudiantes 4 1 1 2 5 5 4
River Plate 4 0 4 0 1 1 4
Velez Sarsfield 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
Colon 4 0 3 1 3 4 3
Gimnasia 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
Independiente 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
Lanus 4 0 2 2 4 7 2
San Martin de T. 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Newell's 4 0 1 3 4 8 1
Patronato Parana 4 0 1 3 0 5 1
Tuesday, Aug. 28

Santa Fe 1, San Lorenzo 1

Friday, Aug. 31

Argentinos Jrs 2, Lanus 0

Saturday, Sept. 1

San Martin 1, Huracan 2

Defensa y Justicia 1, Belgrano 1

Banfield 1, Patronato Parana 0

Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 0

San Lorenzo 1, River Plate 1

Sunday, Sept. 2

Racing Club 2, Rosario Central 0

Estudiantes 2, Independiente 2

Aldosivi 0, Tigre 2

Colon 0, Santa Fe 0

Boca Juniors 3, Velez Sarsfield 0

Monday, Sept. 3

Newell's 1, Atletico Tucuman 2

Tuesday, Sept. 4

San Martin de T. vs. Gimnasia 0000 GMT

Monday, Sept. 17

Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia 0300 GMT

Argentinos Jrs vs. Boca Juniors 0300 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Aldosivi 0300 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Gimnasia 0300 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. San Martin de T. 0300 GMT

Belgrano vs. Newell's 0300 GMT

Lanus vs. Racing Club 0300 GMT

Independiente vs. Colon 0300 GMT

Huracan vs. Banfield 0300 GMT

River Plate vs. San Martin 0300 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Talleres 0300 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. San Lorenzo 0300 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Tigre 0300 GMT