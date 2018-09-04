  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/09/04 08:48
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Tuesday's Match

Santa Fe 1, San Lorenzo 1

Friday's Match

Argentinos Jrs 2, Lanus 0

Saturday's Matches

San Martin 1, Huracan 2

Defensa y Justicia 1, Belgrano 1

Banfield 1, Patronato Parana 0

Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 0

San Lorenzo 1, River Plate 1

Sunday's Matches

Racing Club 2, Rosario Central 0

Estudiantes 2, Independiente 2

Aldosivi 0, Tigre 2

Colon 0, Santa Fe 0

Boca Juniors 3, Velez Sarsfield 0

Monday's Match

Newell's 1, Atletico Tucuman 2

Tuesday's Match

San Martin de Tucuman vs. Gimnasia