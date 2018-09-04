BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Santa Fe 1, San Lorenzo 1
|Friday's Match
Argentinos Jrs 2, Lanus 0
|Saturday's Matches
San Martin 1, Huracan 2
Defensa y Justicia 1, Belgrano 1
Banfield 1, Patronato Parana 0
Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 0
San Lorenzo 1, River Plate 1
|Sunday's Matches
Racing Club 2, Rosario Central 0
Estudiantes 2, Independiente 2
Aldosivi 0, Tigre 2
Colon 0, Santa Fe 0
Boca Juniors 3, Velez Sarsfield 0
|Monday's Match
Newell's 1, Atletico Tucuman 2
|Tuesday's Match
San Martin de Tucuman vs. Gimnasia