PHOENIX (AP) — The father of a pregnant woman who was killed in Phoenix and whose two young sons are missing says her partner had a history of domestic violence involving her.

Television stations KTVK-KPHO reported Sunday night that Joaquin Nunez-Calderon said during a telephone interview from Mexico that 47-year-old Coronado Dimas slapped and hit Oralia Nunez.

U.S. and Mexican authorities are seeking Coronado on a homicide warrant in the shooting deaths Saturday of Nunez, her fetus and a housemate.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the two sons of Nunez and Coronado.

Police have said Nunez was at least seven months pregnant and there was a history of domestic issues between the couple.

They were married but had been estranged, and their current marital status isn't clear.