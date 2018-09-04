|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|119
|464
|110
|157
|.338
|JMartinez Bos
|131
|503
|102
|169
|.336
|Altuve Hou
|116
|455
|69
|146
|.321
|Segura Sea
|124
|509
|82
|163
|.320
|Merrifield KC
|132
|520
|69
|162
|.312
|MSmith TB
|116
|374
|50
|115
|.307
|Trout LAA
|118
|402
|88
|123
|.306
|Brantley Cle
|123
|493
|76
|150
|.304
|Andujar NYY
|126
|485
|74
|146
|.301
|Wendle TB
|116
|403
|48
|120
|.298
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 40; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 29.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 115; KDavis, Oakland, 105; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 95; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 92; Bregman, Houston, 89; Bogaerts, Boston, 88; Lowrie, Oakland, 85; NCruz, Seattle, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Severino, New York, 17-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Verlander, Houston, 13-9.