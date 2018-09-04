Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|101—2
|5
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|003—4
|5
|0
Fulmer, VerHagen (6), Hardy (7), Greene (9) and J.McCann; Lopez, I.Hamilton (8), Fry (9) and Castillo. W_Fry 2-2. L_Greene 2-6. HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (16), Martinez (9). Chicago, Delmonico (8), Davidson (20), Palka (21).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|2
|Houston
|120
|100
|00x—4
|4
|1
Gibson, Magill (8) and Garver; Keuchel, McHugh (7), Rondon (9), Harris (9), Peacock (9) and B.McCann. W_Keuchel 11-10. L_Gibson 7-12. Sv_Peacock (3). HRs_Houston, Bregman (28), Gurriel (9).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Boston
|000
|030
|023—8
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|100—2
|8
|1
Eovaldi, Workman (4), Wright (5), J.Kelly (6), Brasier (7), Hembree (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Toussaint, S.Freeman (5), Jackson (6), Carle (7), Biddle (8), Wilson (9) and Suzuki. W_Workman 3-0. L_Toussaint 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (22).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Miami
|030
|000
|00x—3
|6
|0
Velasquez, E.Ramos (6), Morgan (6), Arano (7), Avilan (8), Hunter (8) and W.Ramos; Urena, Conley (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Urena 5-12. L_Velasquez 9-10. Sv_Steckenrider (3). HRs_Philadelphia, Cabrera (4).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|010—1
|7
|1
|Pittsburgh
|100
|002
|20x—5
|9
|1
Harvey, Romano (7), Stephens (8) and Barnhart; T.Williams, Ri.Rodriguez (7), Crick (8), Kela (9) and Cervelli. W_T.Williams 12-9. L_Harvey 6-8. HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett (20). Pittsburgh, Frazier (8), Polanco (23).
___
|St. Louis
|200
|001
|000
|0—3
|5
|0
|Washington
|100
|000
|002
|1—4
|8
|0
Flaherty, Brebbia (6), C.Martinez (7), Hicks (8), Norris (9), Shreve (9) and Pena, C.Kelly; Scherzer, Cordero (8), Miller (8), Holland (9) and Severino, Wieters. W_Holland 2-2. L_Shreve 3-3. HRs_St. Louis, Munoz (7). Washington, Turner (17), Harper (31).
___
|Chicago
|100
|000
|020—3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|011—4
|7
|1
Hamels, Rosario (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Cishek (8), Chavez (9) and Caratini, Contreras; Davies, Hader (6), Knebel (8), Jeffress (9) and Kratz. W_Jeffress 8-1. L_Cishek 4-3. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (24).