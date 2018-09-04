WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning, then delivered a sacrifice fly in the 10th that sent the Washington Nationals over St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Monday.

The Cardinals led 3-1 with one out in the ninth when Harper hit his 31st home run, sending a 96 mph fastball from closer Bud Norris over the center field fence.

Mark Reynolds led off the Washington 10th against Chasen Shreve (1-1) with a double that went in and out of right fielder Tyler O'Neill's glove. Pinch-runner Michael Taylor moved to third on Adam Eaton's bunt single and an out later, Harper flied to deep left. Taylor slid in safely, well ahead of Marcell Ozuna's throw.

Greg Holland (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory against the Cardinals, who designated him for assignment July 27. It was his longest outing since a two-inning appearance Kansas City on May 12, 2015.

St. Louis took the lead against Max Scherzer on Paul DeJong's two-out, two-run single in the first. Washington pulled within 2-1 moments later when Trea Turner hit his 17th homer of the season.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty went five innings. He loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but coaxed Ryan Zimmerman to fly out. Flaherty struck out five and walked five.

Scherzer settled in after needing 33 pitches to get through the first. He eventually retired 12 in a row, a stretch halted when Yairo Munoz led off the sixth with his seventh home run.

Scherzer pitched seven innings, allowing four hits while striking out 11. It was his 15th outing with at least 10 strikeouts this season. He has a major league-leading 260 strikeouts for the year, his fifth consecutive season with at least 250.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow inflammation) will come off the disabled list and start Sept. 10 against Pittsburgh, manager Mike Shildt said. Wainwright (1-3, 4.00 ERA) has not started since May 13 and has made only one major league appearance since April 17. . St. Louis recalled RHP John Brebbia from Triple-A Memphis. Brebbia struck out the side while working a scoreless sixth.

Nationals: Matt Wieters (groin) struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth before remaining in the game to catch. Wieters has not started since leaving Friday's game and did not play Sunday.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (13-4, 2.96 ERA), who gave up four runs in seven innings to Washington on Aug. 13, gets the start as the three-game series continues.

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (1-3, 5.79), who has not pitched since leaving his July 4 start against Boston with shoulder inflammation, will come off the disabled list to face St. Louis.