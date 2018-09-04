ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Zenit St. Petersburg has signed Italy defender Claudio Marchisio on a free transfer after he was released by Juventus.

The 32-year-old Marchisio arrives in Russia on a two-year contract after a deal which required Russian Football Union approval because it was finalized outside the usual registration period.

Marchisio left Juventus last month following what the club called "the agreed termination of his contract." He spent 25 years with Juventus since joining at the age of seven.

The industrious Marchisio played nearly 400 games for Juventus, winning seven Serie A titles, but was less prominent since a cruciate ligament injury in 2016. He played 15 times in Serie A last season.

Marchisio has played 55 times for Italy, but only once since 2015.