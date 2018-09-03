CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago activist says anti-violence protesters plan to shut down part of an expressway near O'Hare International Airport on Labor Day.

The Rev. Gregory Livingston says Monday's march is aimed at drawing attention to protesters' demands, which include more investment in neighborhoods where the bulk of Chicago's shootings occur. Livingston also wants Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to resign and says community members should have a role in renegotiation of the police union's contract.

Protesters are expected to gather around 11:30 a.m. at the Cumberland Avenue exit to Interstate 90, also known as the Kennedy Expressway. They plan to march westbound on the expressway for about a mile.

Livingston also organized a protest that briefly shut down Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side last month.