NEW YORK (AP) — Adults have worried about the new types of media and technology their kids spend time with since the days of dime novels and rock n' roll.

There were concerns that the radio would pollute young minds, that fiction would confuse teenagers, that the TV would make them fat, that video games would cause real-life violence.

Even so, some experts — and grandparents — say there are key differences when it comes to smartphones. A big part of that is the highly customized, 24/7 presence our phones have in our lives, which makes them harder for parents to monitor and for kids to shut out.