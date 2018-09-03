WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--VALLADOLID-RONALDO

MADRID — Former Brazil great Ronaldo took over Monday as the majority stakeholder in recently promoted Spanish club Valladolid, saying he is bringing his soccer expertise to help the team succeed. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 440 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--FIFA-UEFA LAWYERS

GENEVA — In an unusual move between two of soccer's most powerful organizations, FIFA has hired a pair of top lawyers away from UEFA. On Monday, former UEFA legal director Alasdair Bell and former managing director for integrity Emilio Garcia will start work at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, people familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the hirings have not been publicly announced. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 440 words.

CRI--ENGLAND-COOK RETIRES

England batsman Alastair Cook will retire from international cricket after this week's test against India, saying Monday there is "nothing left in the tank" after 12 record-breaking years in the team. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 530 words, photos.

TEN--US OPEN

NEW YORK — Serena Williams' yells of "Come on!" crescendoed right along with the tension in a fourth-round U.S. Open match that began as a rout and suddenly became riveting. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--FIFA AWARDS

LONDON — Lionel Messi failed to make the world player of the year shortlist Monday for the first time since 2006, with Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah making their first appearance in the final three alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. By Rob Harris. SENT: 230 words, photos.

SOC--RUSSIA-WORLD CUP MOMENTUM

MOSCOW — For Russia's top clubs, it's almost as if the World Cup never happened. The national team made an incredible run to the World Cup quarterfinals, but Russia's clubs have struggled to show any momentum in European competitions this season. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 810 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN-EARLY DOMINANCE

MADRID — With Lionel Messi thriving as usual and Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale making up for the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona and Real Madrid are threatening to run away early in the Spanish league. It?s been all about dominating attacks for the Spanish powerhouses early on. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Kemp's 2-run double in 9th rallies Dodgers past Diamondbacks. SENT: 2,220 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.