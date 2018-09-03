TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Watching politicians being taken advantage of in failure photo shoots could be very soul healing, and that’s exactly what an exhibition is all about.

New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) who presided over the opening ceremony of the “Failure Press Photo Exhibition” on Saturday enjoyed watching the photo of him getting drenched by having water splashed all over him, saying creative photos present the real side of politicians.



The Failure Press Photo Exhibition organized by media groups in New Taipei received more than 200 failure photos, which have gained hearty responses on the Internet. These photos were being exhibited in the lobby on the first floor of the New Taipei City Hall.



These failure news photos include photos of premiere William Lai (賴清德), New Taipei mayor Eric Chu, former New Taipei City deputy mayor Hou Yu-yi (侯友宜), Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), and former premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).



The most popular failure press photo is the photo of Chu being attacked by water balls taken when he participated in Songkran in New Taipei. The photo garnered more than 10,000 likes on the Internet and won the title of the most popular failure press photo.

The second place went to the photo of the then Tainan mayor William Lai and “Pineapple Grandma,” which looks like the latter is sticking her middle finger up at the photographer.

(photo by CNA)

Chu said during the opening ceremony that politicians should not be too conscious of image shaping, but instead should be natural in their interaction with others. Even though sometimes their photos may appear to be funny, they should not be fussy about it, but instead should feel good because they can make people laugh, Chu added.

(photo by CNA)