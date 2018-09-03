Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SW;17;80%;82%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;46;32;Sunny and hot;44;30;NE;18;30%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;37;22;Sunny and very warm;37;21;W;22;34%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Thickening clouds;32;24;Sunny and humid;31;23;ESE;11;60%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;22;16;Spotty showers;24;16;NNE;12;85%;92%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;17;10;Mostly sunny;18;9;N;7;71%;15%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;32;12;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;ESE;11;13%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, cool;15;7;Mostly cloudy;17;6;ENE;12;57%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Low clouds breaking;19;10;Mostly sunny;22;9;ESE;8;61%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;34;23;Sunny and very warm;34;22;SSW;11;42%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers this morning;13;7;A passing shower;14;9;S;20;65%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;26;Sunny and very warm;43;25;NW;12;18%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;33;23;Clouds and sun;33;23;SSW;11;52%;44%;11

Bangalore, India;More clouds than sun;29;19;Nice with some sun;30;19;NW;14;57%;17%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;12;78%;72%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;28;22;A strong t-storm;28;22;ENE;18;77%;66%;6

Beijing, China;Sunshine, very warm;32;20;Mostly sunny;31;18;NW;15;40%;2%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A strong t-storm;28;16;Clearing, a t-storm;26;16;WSW;9;75%;80%;4

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;28;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;NNE;10;55%;7%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Variable clouds;19;9;Rain and drizzle;19;8;SE;12;68%;65%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partial sunshine;31;12;Partial sunshine;29;10;SSW;14;32%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A heavy thunderstorm;24;16;A heavy thunderstorm;22;16;NNW;13;89%;80%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Variable cloudiness;21;16;A couple of showers;23;16;NNW;7;79%;77%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;32;16;Partly sunny;30;16;NNW;7;42%;22%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;25;17;A heavy thunderstorm;21;15;NW;7;84%;69%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Foggy this morning;18;9;Partly sunny;19;12;N;12;75%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;31;18;Clouds and sun, nice;31;17;NNW;8;31%;26%;11

Busan, South Korea;Showers around;28;25;A little a.m. rain;30;20;WNW;12;64%;63%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;37;24;N;12;33%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Rain and drizzle;16;10;WNW;28;72%;88%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;29;20;A thunderstorm;28;20;S;6;66%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sunshine;36;27;Partly sunny;35;27;S;10;65%;29%;11

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;29;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;S;12;70%;38%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;25;Inc. clouds;30;25;SSW;15;72%;22%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny;21;13;N;7;68%;34%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Partly sunny;30;26;SSE;12;81%;44%;7

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;23;SE;13;75%;71%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;31;21;A morning shower;30;21;SE;13;79%;82%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SSE;7;83%;78%;3

Denver, United States;A shower or t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;12;NE;12;47%;63%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Overcast, a t-storm;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;SSE;13;76%;81%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;22;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;SSE;12;58%;58%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler;16;7;Mostly sunny;16;8;W;12;69%;4%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;34;14;Sunny and beautiful;31;14;N;10;20%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;27;19;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;W;18;71%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm around;33;26;SSE;7;76%;55%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;29;14;Sunshine;30;15;ENE;12;28%;0%;10

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A stray shower;32;24;E;13;69%;50%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;21;12;Partly sunny;20;13;ENE;17;81%;44%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;28;25;A t-storm or two;31;23;WSW;19;83%;88%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;A morning shower;32;27;SW;12;74%;60%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;26;A shower or two;32;26;NE;22;64%;77%;9

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;30;22;Mainly cloudy;29;21;W;13;62%;37%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;25;Humid with sunshine;34;25;NNE;14;62%;11%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and humid;31;21;Humid with sunshine;29;21;ENE;10;67%;2%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;N;11;56%;40%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;36;30;Mostly sunny;37;29;SSW;14;63%;7%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;21;6;Sunny and warmer;27;11;N;10;12%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;Mostly sunny;32;17;NW;5;25%;12%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;31;26;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;WSW;26;63%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;26;20;Showers and t-storms;27;20;SSE;8;82%;93%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;39;27;High clouds;34;25;SSE;24;54%;65%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Warm with sunshine;33;15;Mostly sunny, warm;30;17;E;11;41%;4%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Partly sunny, warm;33;26;ENE;16;59%;39%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Mostly cloudy;32;22;WSW;13;52%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;SSW;8;82%;87%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Couple of t-storms;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NNW;7;71%;56%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;-3;Partly sunny;14;-2;E;12;30%;0%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;29;24;Showers around;29;24;SW;13;79%;81%;13

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;19;15;Turning sunny;19;16;S;8;74%;28%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;23;19;Partly sunny;23;19;SW;11;79%;66%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;23;12;Sun and some clouds;22;13;NNE;14;65%;13%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;28;18;Clouds breaking;28;18;SSW;10;61%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Turning sunny;26;20;SW;11;74%;31%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;32;18;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;W;8;37%;2%;7

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;Lots of sun, nice;31;28;NNW;6;64%;15%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;35;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;N;8;68%;62%;12

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;Some sun, a t-storm;30;25;SW;16;79%;84%;12

Melbourne, Australia;More sun than clouds;15;3;Mostly sunny;18;8;NNE;11;60%;3%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;NNE;8;52%;73%;11

Miami, United States;Tropical rainstorm;29;26;A shower or t-storm;31;27;ENE;17;72%;80%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;15;ESE;11;68%;66%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;S;15;74%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;15;7;Turning sunny;18;10;N;8;76%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;28;18;Partly sunny;26;18;SSE;3;61%;4%;5

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;24;15;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;15;SE;11;59%;44%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy;30;26;Spotty showers;30;25;W;18;79%;89%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;23;12;Clouds and sun;23;13;SE;11;62%;63%;8

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;32;26;Mostly sunny and hot;34;25;ESE;12;59%;18%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;37;22;NW;11;34%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;10;4;Turning cloudy;13;4;NNE;11;72%;14%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;33;25;Typhoon;28;23;SW;76;84%;97%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;21;11;Mostly cloudy;21;12;NNW;6;69%;24%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or t-storm;28;17;Sun and clouds;27;18;ESE;9;69%;13%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;29;26;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;ESE;29;74%;26%;10

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;Mostly cloudy;30;24;NW;9;82%;66%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;9;76%;63%;13

Paris, France;Variable cloudiness;24;14;A shower;23;16;NNE;7;65%;67%;2

Perth, Australia;Sun, some clouds;20;12;A shower or two;18;11;WSW;20;62%;86%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;WSW;16;72%;83%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;29;23;A t-storm around;30;23;SE;26;83%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny;34;23;S;8;53%;35%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Thunderstorms;23;15;A shower or t-storm;25;13;N;7;66%;57%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Humid with downpours;27;17;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;W;10;75%;7%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;24;11;A morning shower;23;12;SSW;15;46%;58%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;26;16;Sunshine, pleasant;25;16;SSW;11;67%;1%;8

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;Some sun, pleasant;29;23;ESE;14;65%;27%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;10;8;A little rain;10;6;ESE;14;80%;65%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;23;14;Cloudy, a t-storm;20;15;NE;7;83%;79%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;20;A shower;23;18;WSW;18;65%;81%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;27;Hot with sunshine;44;27;ESE;10;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;WNW;10;61%;8%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;23;13;A t-storm in spots;23;13;SE;12;73%;72%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;14;Partly cloudy;21;14;WSW;14;68%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;26;18;Mostly cloudy;25;17;ENE;10;72%;44%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;30;24;Spotty showers;31;25;SSE;12;76%;76%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;24;19;Partly sunny;25;18;NNW;9;90%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;27;16;Partly sunny;26;14;SE;12;30%;31%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warm;27;10;Sunny and very warm;29;8;W;7;36%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A shower in places;30;23;N;8;75%;49%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;29;15;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;N;8;62%;44%;7

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;22;12;Partly sunny;23;13;NNE;11;62%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Heavy rain, t-storm;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;19;WNW;10;65%;10%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;35;26;Partly sunny;32;25;NNE;15;65%;27%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A morning t-storm;29;26;S;9;78%;82%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;30;14;A t-storm in spots;27;13;SSW;9;65%;73%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;ENE;17;68%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;Partly sunny;21;11;ENE;7;72%;44%;3

Sydney, Australia;Showers;16;12;A shower in places;18;12;E;17;55%;78%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;34;26;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;26;ENE;10;59%;44%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;23;13;Showers and t-storms;22;15;ENE;13;80%;86%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and beautiful;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;SE;11;27%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partial sunshine;27;14;Sunshine and nice;27;16;NE;10;45%;15%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;SSE;10;14%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;32;26;Sunny;32;25;N;12;58%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;28;18;Mostly sunny;30;19;E;10;49%;66%;6

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;27;25;Rain and wind;30;25;SSW;64;79%;88%;3

Toronto, Canada;Thundershower;28;20;Partly sunny, humid;25;20;SE;6;85%;36%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;35;27;Plenty of sunshine;35;27;SE;11;34%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny, warm;35;24;S;12;55%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Pleasant and warmer;20;6;Sunshine and nice;21;7;WNW;11;51%;59%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A passing shower;21;11;Partial sunshine;23;13;NNE;8;53%;4%;5

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;23;16;Thunderstorms;22;15;WNW;16;83%;88%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;WSW;9;84%;84%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds, nice;24;14;Couple of t-storms;23;16;E;10;76%;80%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Warm with some sun;26;15;A t-storm in spots;26;14;NNE;13;66%;47%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;10;9;Very windy, rain;11;8;SSE;47;79%;88%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Overcast, a t-storm;32;25;A morning t-storm;29;24;SW;12;84%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and beautiful;29;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;NE;6;37%;9%;7

