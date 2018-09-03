Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;Showers and t-storms;83;75;SW;10;80%;82%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;114;89;Sunny and hot;110;86;NE;11;30%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;71;Sunny and very warm;99;70;W;13;34%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Thickening clouds;89;75;Sunny and humid;87;73;ESE;7;60%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;72;61;Spotty showers;75;60;NNE;7;85%;92%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;63;49;Mostly sunny;64;48;N;4;71%;15%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;89;54;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;ESE;7;13%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, cool;59;44;Mostly cloudy;63;43;ENE;7;57%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Low clouds breaking;67;51;Mostly sunny;72;48;ESE;5;61%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;94;73;Sunny and very warm;93;72;SSW;7;42%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers this morning;55;45;A passing shower;57;49;S;12;65%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;112;78;Sunny and very warm;110;77;NW;7;18%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;92;74;Clouds and sun;91;73;SSW;7;52%;44%;11

Bangalore, India;More clouds than sun;84;66;Nice with some sun;85;66;NW;9;57%;17%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;WSW;7;78%;72%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;82;71;A strong t-storm;82;71;ENE;11;77%;66%;6

Beijing, China;Sunshine, very warm;90;68;Mostly sunny;88;64;NW;9;40%;2%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A strong t-storm;82;61;Clearing, a t-storm;79;60;WSW;6;75%;80%;4

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;83;58;Mostly sunny, nice;77;56;NNE;6;55%;7%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Variable clouds;66;48;Rain and drizzle;66;46;SE;7;68%;65%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partial sunshine;89;54;Partial sunshine;85;49;SSW;9;32%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A heavy thunderstorm;75;60;A heavy thunderstorm;71;60;NNW;8;89%;80%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Variable cloudiness;71;61;A couple of showers;73;61;NNW;5;79%;77%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;89;61;Partly sunny;86;61;NNW;4;42%;22%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;78;62;A heavy thunderstorm;70;59;NW;4;84%;69%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Foggy this morning;64;49;Partly sunny;67;54;N;8;75%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;88;64;Clouds and sun, nice;87;63;NNW;5;31%;26%;11

Busan, South Korea;Showers around;82;76;A little a.m. rain;86;68;WNW;7;64%;63%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;Sunny and hot;99;75;N;7;33%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;65;51;Rain and drizzle;60;50;WNW;18;72%;88%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;84;68;A thunderstorm;82;68;S;4;66%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sunshine;97;81;Partly sunny;95;81;S;6;65%;29%;11

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;84;73;Mostly sunny;88;75;S;8;70%;38%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;88;77;Inc. clouds;86;77;SSW;9;72%;22%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;69;54;Mostly sunny;69;56;N;4;68%;34%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Showers and t-storms;85;76;Partly sunny;85;79;SSE;7;81%;44%;7

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;84;75;Showers and t-storms;87;74;SE;8;75%;71%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;A morning shower;86;70;SE;8;79%;82%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;84;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;79;SSE;4;83%;78%;3

Denver, United States;A shower or t-storm;75;55;A p.m. t-storm;77;54;NE;7;47%;63%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Overcast, a t-storm;91;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;80;SSE;8;76%;81%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;72;A shower in the p.m.;91;73;SSE;7;58%;58%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler;61;45;Mostly sunny;61;47;W;7;69%;4%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;93;57;Sunny and beautiful;88;58;N;6;20%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;80;66;Sunny and pleasant;79;67;W;11;71%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;A t-storm around;92;79;SSE;5;76%;55%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;84;57;Sunshine;85;59;ENE;7;28%;0%;10

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A stray shower;89;75;E;8;69%;50%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;71;53;Partly sunny;68;56;ENE;10;81%;44%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;82;77;A t-storm or two;87;74;WSW;12;83%;88%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;A morning shower;90;80;SW;8;74%;60%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;89;79;A shower or two;90;78;NE;14;64%;77%;9

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;87;71;Mainly cloudy;85;71;W;8;62%;37%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;93;77;Humid with sunshine;93;77;NNE;8;62%;11%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and humid;87;70;Humid with sunshine;85;70;ENE;6;67%;2%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;92;75;Partly sunny;91;75;N;7;56%;40%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;97;85;Mostly sunny;99;85;SSW;9;63%;7%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;70;42;Sunny and warmer;81;51;N;6;12%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;90;62;Mostly sunny;90;62;NW;3;25%;12%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;88;78;Partly sunny, breezy;88;78;WSW;16;63%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;79;67;Showers and t-storms;81;67;SSE;5;82%;93%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;101;80;High clouds;93;78;SSE;15;54%;65%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Warm with sunshine;91;59;Mostly sunny, warm;86;62;E;7;41%;4%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Partly sunny, warm;91;79;ENE;10;59%;39%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;Mostly cloudy;89;72;WSW;8;52%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;79;SSW;5;82%;87%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Couple of t-storms;90;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;NNW;4;71%;56%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;57;26;Partly sunny;57;28;E;7;30%;0%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;84;75;Showers around;83;75;SW;8;79%;81%;13

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;66;60;Turning sunny;66;60;S;5;74%;28%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;74;65;Partly sunny;73;66;SW;7;79%;66%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;74;53;Sun and some clouds;71;55;NNE;9;65%;13%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;82;65;Clouds breaking;82;65;SSW;6;61%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;69;Turning sunny;79;69;SW;7;74%;31%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;90;64;Partly sunny, nice;89;63;W;5;37%;2%;7

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;82;Lots of sun, nice;89;82;NNW;4;64%;15%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;95;74;A t-storm in spots;91;75;N;5;68%;62%;12

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;78;Some sun, a t-storm;85;77;SW;10;79%;84%;12

Melbourne, Australia;More sun than clouds;58;38;Mostly sunny;64;46;NNE;7;60%;3%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;NNE;5;52%;73%;11

Miami, United States;Tropical rainstorm;84;79;A shower or t-storm;89;80;ENE;10;72%;80%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;77;59;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;59;ESE;7;68%;66%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;84;76;Mostly sunny;82;75;S;9;74%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;60;44;Turning sunny;65;50;N;5;76%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;83;65;Partly sunny;79;65;SSE;2;61%;4%;5

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;75;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;58;SE;7;59%;44%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy;86;78;Spotty showers;86;78;W;11;79%;89%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;53;Clouds and sun;74;56;SE;7;62%;63%;8

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;89;79;Mostly sunny and hot;92;76;ESE;7;59%;18%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;101;75;Sunny and hot;98;72;NW;7;34%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;50;40;Turning cloudy;56;40;NNE;7;72%;14%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;91;77;Typhoon;82;74;SW;47;84%;97%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;70;52;Mostly cloudy;70;54;NNW;4;69%;24%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or t-storm;83;63;Sun and clouds;81;64;ESE;5;69%;13%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;85;78;Clouds and sun, nice;85;77;ESE;18;74%;26%;10

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;Mostly cloudy;85;75;NW;6;82%;66%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;ENE;6;76%;63%;13

Paris, France;Variable cloudiness;75;58;A shower;74;61;NNE;5;65%;67%;2

Perth, Australia;Sun, some clouds;68;53;A shower or two;64;51;WSW;12;62%;86%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;89;78;A t-storm or two;89;77;WSW;10;72%;83%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;85;73;A t-storm around;87;73;SE;16;83%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;95;75;Partly sunny;93;74;S;5;53%;35%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Thunderstorms;73;59;A shower or t-storm;77;55;N;5;66%;57%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Humid with downpours;81;62;Sunshine, pleasant;77;59;W;6;75%;7%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;76;52;A morning shower;73;53;SSW;9;46%;58%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;79;62;Sunshine, pleasant;78;61;SSW;7;67%;1%;8

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;83;73;Some sun, pleasant;84;74;ESE;9;65%;27%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;50;46;A little rain;49;43;ESE;8;80%;65%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;74;57;Cloudy, a t-storm;69;58;NE;4;83%;79%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;82;67;A shower;73;64;WSW;11;65%;81%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;110;80;Hot with sunshine;111;80;ESE;6;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;79;59;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;WNW;6;61%;8%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;73;56;A t-storm in spots;73;55;SE;7;73%;72%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;69;56;Partly cloudy;70;57;WSW;9;68%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;79;65;Mostly cloudy;78;63;ENE;6;72%;44%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;85;76;Spotty showers;87;77;SSE;7;76%;76%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;76;66;Partly sunny;77;65;NNW;5;90%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;81;62;Partly sunny;79;56;SE;7;30%;31%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warm;81;50;Sunny and very warm;84;47;W;4;36%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A shower in places;86;74;N;5;75%;49%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;84;58;Clouds and sun, nice;80;59;N;5;62%;44%;7

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;71;53;Partly sunny;73;55;NNE;7;62%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Heavy rain, t-storm;83;70;Mostly sunny;82;67;WNW;6;65%;10%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;95;79;Partly sunny;90;77;NNE;9;65%;27%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A morning t-storm;85;79;S;6;78%;82%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;86;57;A t-storm in spots;80;55;SSW;6;65%;73%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;Mostly sunny;87;79;ENE;11;68%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, nice;74;51;Partly sunny;69;52;ENE;4;72%;44%;3

Sydney, Australia;Showers;61;53;A shower in places;64;53;E;11;55%;78%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;93;78;Mostly cloudy, hot;96;78;ENE;6;59%;44%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;74;56;Showers and t-storms;71;58;ENE;8;80%;86%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and beautiful;79;55;Sunny and pleasant;85;58;SE;7;27%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partial sunshine;81;58;Sunshine and nice;80;60;NE;6;45%;15%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;84;70;Sunny and pleasant;90;68;SSE;6;14%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;89;78;Sunny;90;76;N;8;58%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;82;65;Mostly sunny;86;66;E;6;49%;66%;6

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;81;76;Rain and wind;86;78;SSW;40;79%;88%;3

Toronto, Canada;Thundershower;82;68;Partly sunny, humid;77;69;SE;4;85%;36%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;95;80;Plenty of sunshine;96;80;SE;7;34%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;89;74;Mostly sunny, warm;94;75;S;7;55%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Pleasant and warmer;68;42;Sunshine and nice;71;45;WNW;7;51%;59%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A passing shower;69;52;Partial sunshine;74;55;NNE;5;53%;4%;5

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;73;61;Thunderstorms;71;60;WNW;10;83%;88%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;74;WSW;5;84%;84%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds, nice;75;58;Couple of t-storms;73;60;E;6;76%;80%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Warm with some sun;79;58;A t-storm in spots;79;57;NNE;8;66%;47%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;50;48;Very windy, rain;52;47;SSE;29;79%;88%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Overcast, a t-storm;90;77;A morning t-storm;84;76;SW;7;84%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and beautiful;85;59;Mostly sunny, nice;85;59;NE;4;37%;9%;7

