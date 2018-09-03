India President Ram Nath Kovind, left, and Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades shake hands after their meeting at the presidential palace in capital
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — India's president is inviting Cyprus to invest in his country to take advantage of growing investment opportunities.
Speaking to Cypriot lawmakers on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind declared India open for business.
After talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades earlier, Kovind had said India and Cyprus are looking to deepen economic ties.
The Indian head of state said Cyprus' expertise in financial services and investment banking bodes well for expanding the countries' investment partnership.
He said an information-sharing agreement between the two countries' financial intelligence units will also help bolster business links.
Kovind thanked Cyprus for supporting India's bid to become a permanent member United Nations' Security Council.