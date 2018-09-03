Alastair Cook to end England cricket career

LONDON (AP) — England batsman Alastair Cook will retire from international cricket after this week's test against India.

The 33-year-old former captain has made a national record 12,254 runs in a 160-test career over 12 years.

Cook says "although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face -- knowing I have given everything, and there is nothing left in the tank."

Cook has endured a lean summer at the top of the order for England, averaging only 15.57 in seven innings against India. But he stands sixth in the all-time list of leading test run-scorers, just above West Indies great Brian Lara.

