TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called on the youth of Taiwan to donate blood, while at a function recognizing the good work of blood donors in Taipei on Sept. 3, reported CNA.

Tsai said the proportion of young blood donors has gradually decreased, and appealed for the youth to donate blood for the betterment of society.

Taiwan is the world's best blood donor according to the World Health Organization. Tsai said the national blood donation rate is 7.44 percent, and the average number of blood donations per person per year is 1.76.

Tsai's comments were made at Taiwan's annual blood donor recognition event, where Tsai said she was moved by the efforts of the honored guests. Giving blood helps to create a harmonious and prosperous society, said the President.

During the event, Tsai thanked the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation and the Chinese Blood Donation Association for their efforts to educate and encourage the public to give blood.

In August, the Taiwan governed launched a new electronic blood management system to improve the supply and management of blood.

To donate blood, please visit the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation map of locations where donations can be made.