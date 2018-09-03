  1. Home
‘2018 Trending Taiwan Short Film Competition’ now open for submissions!

Winners will take home award prizes totaling NT$530,000

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/03 17:18
Screenshot of the 2015 silver award winner (Courtesy of Trending Taiwan website)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is inviting talented film-makers of all nationalities to showcase various facets of Taiwan through their individual creative lenses by participating in the “Trending Taiwan Short Film Competition” (全民潮臺灣短片徵件競賽)!

Now in its fourth year, the competition seeks to present Taiwan’s soft power to the world via stories told through video clips that feature unique cinematic perspectives of the participants.

According to the organizers, the works must portray "transient moments of beauty that will resonate with international audiences.”

With no limitations on age or nationality, everyone is welcome to take part in the contest, which is open for submissions between Aug. 31 and Oct. 16. MOFA is offering prize money for winning submissions that will total NT$530,000 (US$17,114)!

The films, which must be shot with an aspect ratio of 16:9, should not exceed the maximum length of three minutes. There are no requirements for the type of cameras used to make the film, but a resolution of at least 1280x720 (720p) is required, said the organizers.

The contest is divided into two phases, with a shortlist to be announced on Nov. 2 followed by an award ceremony held on Nov. 7 when winners will be revealed. Submissions will be judged by the following criteria: creativity and originality (25 percent), theme (30 percent), narrative skill (30 percent), and technical skill (15 percent).  

More information of the 2018 Trending Taiwan Short Film Competition can be found on the official website.

Take a look at the 2015 silver award winner below:
Trending Taiwan Short Film Competition
Cinematography
competition
filmmaker

