In this Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, photo, Daria Maslova of Kyrgyzstan celebrates after winning the women's 10,000m final during the athletics competitio
In this Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, photo, Japan's Atsuto Iida takes a shot during the water polo semifinal against Iran at 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, In
In this Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, photo, Kazakhstan's Guzalia Gafurova, right, competes against China's Lingling Tang during their women's 68kg. kumite f
In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, photo, Uzbekistan's Rustam Assakalov, in blue, competes against India's Harpreet Singh during their men's Greco-Roma
In this Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, photo, China's Chen Yile competes on the uneven bars during the women's all-around gymnastics competition at the 18th
In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, photo, Pak long Ming of North Korea reacts after beating Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakstan, during woman's freestyle 53 kg
In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, photo, Indonesia's Alberto Goncalvez Da Costa celebrates after scoring a goal during the men's soccer match between Ind
In this Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, photo, Qatar's Abderrahman Samba celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's 400m hurdles final during th
In this Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, photo, Competitors run in the men's 5000m final during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta,
In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Japan's Yuki Koike, right, crosses the line ahead of Taiwan's Yang Chunhan to win the men's 200m final during
In this Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, photo, Lao's Kantana Nanthisen, left, kicks a ball against Thailand's Seksan Tubtong during men's sepak takraw team d
In this Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, Taiwan's Lai Pin Ju competes on the balance beam during the women's all-around gymnastics competition at the 18th Asia
In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Thailand's Witsanu Chantri reacts during an attempted lift in the men's 69kg. weightlifting at the 18th
In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, photo, runners compete in the women's 5000m final during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta,
In this Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, photo, Singapore's Joseph Schooling spits water out ahead of his heat in the men's 50m freestyle during the swimming c
In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo, South Korea's Hwang Inbeom, left, battles with Bahrain's Hasan Alkarrani during their soccer match between So
In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, cyclists compete during the women's omnium tempo race track cycling at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indon
In this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, the Indonesia team marches into the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium during the opening ceremony for the 18th As
In this Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, photo, South Korea's Kim Sun-hyung drives past Iran's defense during their men's basketball semifinal match at the 18
In this Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, photo, Bahrain's Salwa Naser, right, celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 4x100m relay final
In this Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, photo, Qingchen Chen, right, and Yifan Jia, left, of China celebrate after defeating Japan's Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka
In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, combined Koreas Ro Suk Yong, left, and Taiwan's Hsile Bao jump for ball possession during their women's basketba
In this Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, photo, Taiwan's Huang Ping-jen, center, battles for the ball with combined Koreas' Park Jisu, left, and Park Hyejin d
In this Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, photo, Phillippines' Eumir Felix Marcial, red, and Uzbekistan's Israil Madrimov fight in their men's middleweight boxin
In this Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, photo, Pakistan's Muhammad Nooh Butt compete at the men's +105kg weightlifting at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indo
In this Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, photo, South Korea's Kwanghyun Lee, left, competes against Hong Kong's Chun Yin Ryan Choi, right, during their men's fo
In this Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, photo, South Korea's Hwang Minkyoung plays against Thailand during the women's volleyball semifinal match at the 18th A
In this Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, photo, Jonatan Christie of Indonesia celebrates after defeating Kenta Nishimoto of Japan during their men's badminton s
In this Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, photo, South Korea's Han Junghoon performs during the men's 94kg. weightlifting at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indone
In this Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, photo, Malaysia's Mohd Nafiizwan Mohd Adnan, left, and Hong Kong's Lee Ho Yin, right, during the men's team squash fi
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Asian Games ended on Sunday, with China, Japan and South Korea — as always — dominating the two-week event. But several other nations closed ground slowly, making the Big Three not quite as dominant.
China led with 289 overall medals, including 132 gold. Japan won 205 medals (75 gold), while South Korea had 177 (49 gold).
The games were deemed such a success by host Indonesia that the country's president, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, said his nation would bid to host the 2032 Olympics.
We offer you a broad collection of some of the best Associated Press photographs from this year's Asian Games.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.