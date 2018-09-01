TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of the largest trade and industry association in the Asia-Pacific visited Taiwan to promote business cooperation across the region. And the delegates took a tour Monday of one of the biggest food factories of the country.

The delegation of the Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) is in Taiwan until Sept. 5 to meet with representatives of private enterprises and officials of the Taiwanese government, before heading to Mongolia for a business conference.

Led by CACCI President Jemal Inaishvili and Vice President Samir Modi, the delegation visited the factory of I-Mei Foods Co. in Taoyuan on Monday morning, where the company’s chairman, Henry Kao (高志尚), received the guests in person like old friends.

The delegation first visited the exhibition center where a selection of I-Mei’s huge product range is showcased.

Particularly interested in the famous Taiwanese dessert, the pineapple cake, Inaishvili later exchanged ideas with Kao regarding how to make such cakes with other fruit available in Georgia, Inaishvili’s country of origin.

Kao also shared his experience in maintaining the values of the company that have been passed on for generations, while at the same time, launching new products that cater to the taste and preferences of modern customers.



▶︎ I-Mei Foods Co. Chairman Henry Kao introduces the company’s products to the CACCI delegation (Taiwan News)

Following the visit of the exhibition center, Kao led the delegation to the company’s bakery, where fast-food chain McDonald’s muffins have been manufactured with the highest food-safety standards for decades.



▶︎ CACCI President Jemal Inaishvili enjoys I-Mei’s muffin (Taiwan News)

Having enjoyed the freshly baked muffins, the delegates visited the company’s state-of-the-art in-house food safety laboratory and radiation laboratory. The I-Mei labs are responsible for safeguarding all the raw food materials, purchased either from local farmers or overseas producers, from contamination.

Kao emphasized that ensuring the safety of raw food materials is something I-Mei takes very seriously, as the company is dedicated to providing safe and healthy food to its customers.

The two laboratories have staff that perform tests to detect heavy metals, pesticide drug residues, and radioactive contamination on a daily basis, according to the company.



▶︎ The CACCI delegation visit the factory of I-Mei Foods Co. on September 3 (Taiwan News)



▶︎ I-Mei Foods Co. Chairman Henry Kao introduce the company’s products to the CACCI delegation (Taiwan News)

The CACCI describes itself as a regional organization of business enterprises which covers 27 economies in Asia and the Western Pacific. The delegation will also be visiting the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs and other governmental institutes.



▶︎ The CACCI delegation visits the factory of I-Mei Foods Co. on Sept. 3 (Taiwan News)