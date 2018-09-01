TAIPEI (Taiwan Taiwan) – The campaign for a referendum to scrap “Chinese Taipei” before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics successfully submitted their petition books to the Central Election Commission (CEC) around noon on Monday Sept.3

After weeks of hard work to collect signatures for the referendum, the Team Taiwan campaign submitted their petition with a total of 526,688, well beyond the necessary 281,000 signatures (1.5 percent of the nation’s electorate) required to approve the referendum for a vote.

The campaigners announced on their Facebook page at approximately 2:00 p.m. that the petition had been submitted.

There were reportedly a very small number of petition books that were rejected due to irregularities spotted by CEC inspectors, however this did not significantly diminish the size of the full petition.

The campaign organizers thanked everyone for their continued support for the referendum, which will raise awareness of Taiwan’s situation and which aims to dignify the country’s athletes that will hopefully compete in the 2020 Olympics as Team Taiwan.

According to the Team Taiwan Facebook page, the administration is expected to issue a formal notice of approval for the referendum no later than Oct. 7, after checking the authenticity of all the petition signatures.

The Team Taiwan fully expects the referendum to be held to a vote in the coming November elections.

Now the organizers are urging all Taiwanese citizens to be sure they vote in the upcoming elections on Nov. 24, to make their voices heard, reports Liberty Times.

According to the new Referendum Act, a public referendum needs 25 percent of support from the voting electorate to be legally binding.



"Let Taiwan be Taiwan"