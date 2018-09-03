  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Treacherous waves in eastern Taiwan

Huge waves from Typhoon Jebi battering eastern coast of Taiwan, causing four separate drowning incidents over the past two days

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/03 15:31
Huge wave crashing into seawall in Hualien City. (Photo by Orrin Hoopman)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An American resident of Hualien City captured photos of massive waves battering a sea wall ​in the eastern Taiwan city as Typhoon Jebi churns in the western Pacific Ocean and reports surface of multiple drownings in neighboring Yilan County caused by treacherous waves generated by the storm. 

The photographer, Orrin Hoopman, 61, captured these photos around 11 a.m. this morning from his apartment in Hualien City. 


Huge waves crash into seawall in Hualien City. (Photo by Orrin Hoopman)
rogue waves
typhoon

