TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An American resident of Hualien City captured photos of massive waves battering a sea wall ​in the eastern Taiwan city as Typhoon Jebi churns in the western Pacific Ocean and reports surface of multiple drownings in neighboring Yilan County caused by treacherous waves generated by the storm.

The photographer, Orrin Hoopman, 61, captured these photos around 11 a.m. this morning from his apartment in Hualien City.



Huge waves crash into seawall in Hualien City. (Photo by Orrin Hoopman)