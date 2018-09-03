BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Star fullback Israel Folau rates himself a 50-50 chance of playing for the Wallabies in their crucial Rugby Championship test against South Africa in Brisbane on Saturday.

Folau suffered an ankle injury as Australia lost 38-13 to New Zealand in the first match of the Championship and missed the return match, which New Zealand won 40-12.

The Wallabies are currently last in the Championship and would welcome the return of Folau for Saturday's clash with the Springboks, who split a two-match series against Argentina.

Folau will test his ankle in training this week but isn't confident of his fitness.

He said "at this stage I'd probably say it's a 50-50. Only had one run and that was on Friday. I guess I'll know more as the week goes on."