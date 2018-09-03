  1. Home
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/03 14:25
CWB map of today's earthquake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattled eastern Taiwan's Hualien County this afternoon at 1:59 p.m. , according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 14.6 kilometers northwest of Hualien City Hall at a shallow depth of 17.7 kilometers. 

An intensity level of 5 was registered in Hualien County, while an intensity level of 3 was recorded in Nantou County, Taichung City and Yilan County. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 
