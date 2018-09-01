TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A day after uncommonly strong waves struck the coast of Taiwan’s Yilan County on Sunday, Sept.2, resulting in three deaths and three persons still missing, another victim lost their life on the county's shores on Monday, Sept. 3.

The Yilan County Fire Department received a report on Monday morning around 11:15 a.m. that a middle-aged woman was drowning off the shore of Yilan’s Suao (蘇澳). A search and rescue unit responded immediately, however the woman showed no signs of life when brought ashore.



According to reports, the search and rescue operation was completed by noon, and the woman was rushed to the nearby Suao Branch of the Taipei Veteran’s Hospital, reports CNA.

Apple Daily reports that the woman was pronounced dead at 12:51 by doctors at the hospital.



The Chief of Yilan’s Fire Department, Hsu Song-Yi (徐松奕), was quoted by CNA as saying that people are being urged to stay away from the beaches for the time being because of the uncommonly strong waves have already resulted in deaths around the Neipi beach (內埤海灘), the day previous.

According to the most recent reports four people have been pronounced dead, two are still missing, and another injured after a spate of uncommonly strong waves struck the shores of Yilan on Sept. 2. The woman who drowned at Suao beach marks the fourth confirmed death in two days.

The report says that warning signs have been posted and personnel have been stationed to warn the public away from dangerous areas.